UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Sells $4,492,800.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $53.56 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

