Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $381.83. 12,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,563. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.87. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

