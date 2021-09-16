United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

