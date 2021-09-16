United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

