United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

