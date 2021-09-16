Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $19,807,500.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $19,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

2020 Aps Otee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 114,207 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $14,403,786.84.

On Friday, August 27th, 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00.

U stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

