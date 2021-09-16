Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 133,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,940,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $823.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 398.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

