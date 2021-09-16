Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.30

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

