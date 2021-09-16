US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

