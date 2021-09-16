US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

