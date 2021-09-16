US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.