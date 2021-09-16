US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

OLED opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.50. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

