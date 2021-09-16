US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $55.50.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.