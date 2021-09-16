Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,620.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $12,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.82 million, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Usio by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

