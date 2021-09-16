V-ID Hits Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00146005 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00845139 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046555 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
