Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Valeo has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

