Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 339,121 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,282,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.53% of VEON worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 78,347,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,137 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VEON by 9.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 41,357,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VEON by 1,331.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,799,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in VEON by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 840,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VEON by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.18 on Thursday. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.14.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.