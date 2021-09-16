Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in POSCO by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in POSCO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 188.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

