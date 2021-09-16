Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 49,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $221.69 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

