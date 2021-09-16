Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 196,178 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

