Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Position Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.