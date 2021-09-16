Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

