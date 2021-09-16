Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

