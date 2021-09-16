Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.88. 15,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,202. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

