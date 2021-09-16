Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

