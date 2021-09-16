Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $86.40. 112,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

