Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.40. 120,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,303. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

