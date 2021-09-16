Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 12,000.0% in August

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VASO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

