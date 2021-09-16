VCU Investment Management Co Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

VCU Investment Management Co decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

IEFA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. 8,892,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

