Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.22. 5,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,447. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

