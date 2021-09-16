Verso (VSO) Market Cap Hits $7.98 Million

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Verso has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $476,025.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00124163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00177974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,592.71 or 0.07511388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.96 or 1.00126992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.00895051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

