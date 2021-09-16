Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

