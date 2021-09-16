Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after acquiring an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 292,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

