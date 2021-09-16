Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.