Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

SENEA opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $418.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,899 shares of company stock worth $247,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

