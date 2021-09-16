Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,410 shares of company stock worth $2,857,832 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.