Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 248,026 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 248,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of OraSure Technologies worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after buying an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 502,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

