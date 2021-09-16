Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,628 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,260 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 42,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.