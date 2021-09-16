Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMEO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Vimeo stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,681. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

