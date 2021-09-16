VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0114

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $63.24 million and $192,193.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00122065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00177150 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

