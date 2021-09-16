Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

