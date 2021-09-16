Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

AVNT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

