Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after buying an additional 335,842 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,128. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.