Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 48.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $145,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 95,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

