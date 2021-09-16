Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 812 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.93.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.10. 22,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

