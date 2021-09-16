Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Up 1,390.2% in August

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 1,390.2% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VVOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.