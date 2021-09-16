VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up to $18.61

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.61, but opened at $19.22. VIZIO shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 4,644 shares trading hands.

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $177,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,898 shares of company stock worth $4,713,753.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,741,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

