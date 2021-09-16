VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About VNUE
