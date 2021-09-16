VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,699,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VNUE opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.