Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLPNY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Voestalpine from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

