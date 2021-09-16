Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 237.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 237.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOLV.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

