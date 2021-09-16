Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.84 ($76.28).

VNA opened at €52.76 ($62.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

